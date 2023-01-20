Monetary Policy Announcement

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on January 23, to decide about Monetary Policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on January 23, to decide about Monetary Policy.

Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, an official announcement said here on Friday.