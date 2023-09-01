Open Menu

Monetary Policy Committee To Meet On September 14: The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on September 14: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday clarified that the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was scheduled for September 14, 2023 and reports about holding of emergency meeting were baseless

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday clarified that the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was scheduled for September 14, 2023 and reports about holding of emergency meeting were baseless.

The central bank in a statement issued here refuted the reports making rounds in the media about holding an emergency meeting of the MPC of the central bank and termed them completely baseless.

The SBP further said that it would be premature to forecast the future policy rate as only the MPC, which is an independent statutory body, was empowered to decide about the policy rate.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2023, during which it will take stock of the economic developments and make appropriate decisions in the matter, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank September Media

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakistan, India clash

5 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustee ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Employees Group Insurance ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian cultural counsellor condemns Holy Quran de ..

Iranian cultural counsellor condemns Holy Quran desecration, calls for global so ..

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

3 minutes ago
 Five killed over old enmity in Attock

Five killed over old enmity in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Football: Europa Conference League group stage dra ..

Football: Europa Conference League group stage draw

8 seconds ago
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan h ..

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan holds public hearing

10 seconds ago
 China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transcei ..

China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transceiver chip

11 seconds ago
 Secretary witnesses machinery to address vegetativ ..

Secretary witnesses machinery to address vegetative growth in cotton

13 seconds ago
 Geelani's anniversary: Pakistan reaffirms support ..

Geelani's anniversary: Pakistan reaffirms support to people of Kashmir

17 seconds ago
 PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani famil ..

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business