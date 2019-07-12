UrduPoint.com
Monetary Policy To Be Announced On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:44 PM

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would announce its monetary policy on Tuesday, July 16.

According to SBP press statement, the Monetary Policy Committee of SBP is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SBP Head Office Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. The Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir, would unveil the decision of the MPC at a press conference at 4:00 p.m. on the same day, the statement added.

