Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would announce its monetary policy on Tuesday, July 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would announce its monetary policy on Tuesday, July 16.

According to SBP press statement, the Monetary Policy Committee of SBP is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SBP Head Office Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. The Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir, would unveil the decision of the MPC at a press conference at 4:00 p.m. on the same day, the statement added.