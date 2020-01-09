UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Creates Exporters' Day To Boost Exports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Mongolian government has decided to designate the Saturday of the third week of December every year as the Day of Exporters, its press office said Thursday.

The move represents the government's efforts to support exporters, diversify exports and improve the quality of exports, it said.

Exporters' forums are expected to be held on the day to discuss pressing issues -- particularly in non-mining sectors, as the landlocked East Asian country's economy is largely dependent on export earnings from the mining sector.

Official data shows the mining industry now accounts for over 80 percent of Mongolia's total export.

