UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Expects Start Of Power Of Siberia 2 Construstion In 2024 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia Expects Start of Power of Siberia 2 Construstion in 2024 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Mongolia expects the start of Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline construction from Russia to China through its territory in 2024, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene told the Financial Times in an interview publushed on Monday.

"The feasibility study of this project has finished and we believe construction will begin in 2024," Oyun-Erdene said, adding that the final pipeline route through Mongolia is still under discussion.

Transit fees will help to recover Mongolia's economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the newspaper.

Earlier this month, Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh said that the construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to China through the territory of Mongolia is proceeding according to the schedule.

In February, Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a second long-term contract with China National Petroleum Corp for export along the Far Eastern route. The total volume of supplies will increase up to 48 billion cubic meters of gas annually. The Power of Siberia 2 project aims to deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually to China via Mongolia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Mongolia February Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

46 minutes ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

14 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.