Mongolia Exports 5.2 Mln Tons Of Coal So Far In 2020

Tue 19th May 2020

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Mongolia has exported a total of 5.2 million tons of coal so far this year, virtually all to China, according to data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration on Tuesday.

The figure is a decrease of 2.

6 times compared to the same period last year, the MCGA said.

The sharp decrease is directly related to the restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, it added.

Coal is the landlocked country's main export commodity.

Mongolia exported a total of 36.4 million tons of coal in 2019.

