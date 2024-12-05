Open Menu

Mongolia Exports Over 74 Mln Tons Of Coal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Mongolia exported 74.2 million tons of coal in the first 11 months of this year, the Mongolian Customs General Administration reported on Thursday.

This marks a significant year-on-year increase of nearly 24 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to official data released by the administration.

Coal remains one of Mongolia's key export commodities, reflecting the country's rich mineral reserves.

Initially, Mongolia set a coal export target of at least 60 million tons for 2024. However, buoyed by strong performance, the target has been revised upward to 75 million tons.

In 2023, Mongolia achieved a record coal export volume of 66.7 million tons, setting a new benchmark for its coal trade.

Building on this momentum, the Asian country plans to export at least 80 million tons of coal next year as outlined in its draft law for the 2025 state budget.

