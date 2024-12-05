Mongolia Exports Over 74 Mln Tons Of Coal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Mongolia exported 74.2 million tons of coal in the first 11 months of this year, the Mongolian Customs General Administration reported on Thursday.
This marks a significant year-on-year increase of nearly 24 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to official data released by the administration.
Coal remains one of Mongolia's key export commodities, reflecting the country's rich mineral reserves.
Initially, Mongolia set a coal export target of at least 60 million tons for 2024. However, buoyed by strong performance, the target has been revised upward to 75 million tons.
In 2023, Mongolia achieved a record coal export volume of 66.7 million tons, setting a new benchmark for its coal trade.
Building on this momentum, the Asian country plans to export at least 80 million tons of coal next year as outlined in its draft law for the 2025 state budget.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange looking up at Thursday open31 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates importance of inclusive growth, data sharing1 hour ago
-
PTI’s protest affecting economy, business community of KP: SCCI chief2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 20245 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes on $100 bln export target as economy stabilizes13 hours ago
-
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization15 hours ago
-
Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 515 hours ago
-
Rwanda High Commissioner meets Commerce minister, new business horizons unveiled15 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister meets "American Business Council " delegation15 hours ago