UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia, Russia Sign MoU On Feasibility Of Pipeline Gas Delivered To China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Mongolia, Russia sign MoU on feasibility of Pipeline gas delivered to China

Mongolia and Russia on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies to China through Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):Mongolia and Russia on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies to China through Mongolia.

The MoU was signed after talks between Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement released by the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

During the talks, Khurelsukh noted that he believes the pipeline project within the framework of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor will contribute greatly to the economic and social development of the three countries, said the statement.By implementing this project, Mongolia will be able to participate effectively in regional energy integration, it said.

Khurelsukh is on an official visit to Russia from Tuesday to Friday at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Mongolia Gas From

Recent Stories

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

45 seconds ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

3 minutes ago

Leading sponsor drops Cricket South Africa over co ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be inaugurated dur ..

1 minute ago

China's central bank injects marked liquidity via ..

1 minute ago

China Urges US to Stop Putting Pressure on Iran Th ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.