Mongolia To Boost Exports Of Food, Agriculture, Light Industry In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:03 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Mongolian government on Wednesday said it plans to increase exports of food, agriculture and light industry this year.

Various measures will be implemented across the country to support exporters and improve the quality of exports, the government's press office said in a statement.

Currently, the country's economy is largely dependent on export earnings from the mining sector.

The Mongolian government has set a goal to develop a multi-pillar economy by promoting the development of food, agriculture and light industry, in a bid to diversify its economy.

Currently, exports of products and raw materials of food, agriculture and light industry account for less than 10 percent of the country's total exports.

