Mongolia To Spend At Least 1 Pct Of GDP On Planting Trees Every Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Mongolia will spend at least 1 percent of its GDP annually to plant trees, Yangug Sodbaatar, chief of staff of the president's office, said on Monday

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia will spend at least 1 percent of its GDP annually to plant trees, Yangug Sodbaatar, chief of staff of the president's office, said on Monday.

Sodbaatar made the remarks while presenting President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh's decree on planting one billion trees by 2030.

Mongolia aims to plant a billion trees by 2030 to combat climate change and desertification, Khurelsukh recently told the United Nations General Assembly.

"The national campaign to plant a billion trees begins today.

In this regard, President Khurelsukh has issued a decree on obliging the government to spend annually at least 1 percent of the GDP on combating climate change and desertification or planting trees," Sodbaatar told a press conference.

The Asian country has a total land area of 1,564,116 square km and only 7.9 percent is now covered by forests.

Around 77 percent of the country's total territory has been affected by desertification and land degradation, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

