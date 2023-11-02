Open Menu

Mongolia, Vietnam Sign Cooperation Agreements

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Mongolia, Vietnam sign cooperation agreements

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Mongolia and Vietnam have signed several cooperation agreements, said the Mongolian presidential office on its website Thursday.

The agreements on mutual visa exemption for officials and citizens, combating transnational drug-related crime, cooperation on strategic research, and ensuring the stability of white rice trade, were signed in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi in the presence of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong.

The Mongolian president arrived in Vietnam Wednesday for a five-day state visit, accompanied by his high-ranking political and economic delegation.

The state visit is the first by a Mongolian president to Vietnam in 10 years and takes place before the two countries are to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral diplomatic relations next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Van Hanoi Mongolia Vietnam Visa

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

9 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

9 hours ago
 Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

11 hours ago
Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

11 hours ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

11 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

11 hours ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

11 hours ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

11 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business