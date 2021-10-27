UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Won't Export Meat Until End Of Year

Wed 27th October 2021

Mongolia will not export meat until the end of this year due to infectious animal diseases, the country's Food and Agriculture Minister Zagdjav Mendsaikhan said on Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia will not export meat until the end of this year due to infectious animal diseases, the country's food and Agriculture Minister Zagdjav Mendsaikhan said on Wednesday.

"This year, the prevalence of highly contagious diseases in animals is high in the country. Therefore, in order to keep domestic meat prices stable and meet demand, livestock and meat will not be exported until the end of this year," Mendsaikhan told a press conference after a regular meeting of the government.

Particularly, the deadly foot-and-mouth disease among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and pigs has broken out in more than half of Mongolia's 21 provinces, according to the country's General Authority for Veterinary Services.

In addition, an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle has been reported in eastern provinces of the country.

The livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy with around 70 million heads of livestock in the country.

The country's meat exports have been suspended since June due to infectious animal diseases.

