UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's Central Bank Purchase Over 11 Tons Of Gold So Far This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Mongolia's central bank purchase over 11 tons of gold so far this year

Mongolia's central bank said Wednesday that it had purchased a total of 11.3 tons of gold in the first seven months of this year

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Mongolia's central bank said Wednesday that it had purchased a total of 11.3 tons of gold in the first seven months of this year.

Purchasing gold is one of the key tools for the Bank of Mongolia to ensure the country's economic stability by consistently increasing foreign currency reserves, the central bank said in a statement.

Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves stood at 3.6 billion U.S. dollars at the end of the first half of this year, enough to cover imports for nine months, the bank said.

Central banks across the world typically hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves because of its historic long-term returns and high liquidity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Bank Mongolia Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks details regarding appointments ..

34 minutes ago

ECNEC approves $6.8 bln Pakistan Railways ML-1 pro ..

34 minutes ago

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

1 hour ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 305 points to close at 39 ..

34 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 05 Aug 2 ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.