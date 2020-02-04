Mongolia's central bank announced on Tuesday that it purchased a total of 3.558 tons of precious metals in January, including 1.8 tons of gold from legal entities and individuals

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Mongolia's central bank announced on Tuesday that it purchased a total of 3.558 tons of precious metals in January, including 1.8 tons of gold from legal entities and individuals.

The figure is five times higher than that of the same period last year, the Bank of Mongolia said in a statement.

Purchasing precious metals, especially gold, is one of the key ways for the central bank of the mineral-rich Asian country to increase its official foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded 4.3 billion U.S. dollars at the end of 2019, hitting an all-time high.