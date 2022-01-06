Mongolia exported 15.9 million tons of coal in 2021, down 44.3 percent from the previous year, the country's Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry reported on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia exported 15.9 million tons of coal in 2021, down 44.3 percent from the previous year, the country's Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry reported on Thursday.

The sharp drop is directly related to restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.

Coal is Mongolia's main export commodity.

The country has planned to export at least 36 million tons of coal in 2022, according to authorities.