ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Mongolian economy grew around 7.3 percent year on year in 2019, compared to 1.2 percent in 2016, said Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in a New Year's message published on Tuesday.

The prime minister extended New Year greetings and good wishes to his people in a video clip published on the government's website.

In his speech, Khurelsukh reviewed the progress in the country in 2019.

"2019 is a great year for Mongolia as it has achieved progress in many sectors. Particularly, the gross domestic product grew around 7.

3 percent year on year in 2019, compared to 1.2 percent in 2016," said Khurelsukh.

"In addition, the number of livestock animals in the country exceeded 70 million in 2019 for the first time in history," he said.

Also, the country harvested plenty of wheat and potatoes that can fully secure its domestic demand, said the prime minister.

The Mongolian government, he noted, will do its utmost to promote the country's socio-economic development and improve the livelihood of its people.