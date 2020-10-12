Mongolia's foreign trade turnover contracted by 13.9 percent year on year to 9.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first three quarters of the year, according to data released by the country's National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Mongolia's foreign trade turnover contracted by 13.9 percent year on year to 9.1 billion U.S. Dollars in the first three quarters of the year, according to data released by the country's National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The export volume dropped 13.4 percent year on year to 5.

1 billion dollars in the first three quarters, the NSO said, noting that the country registered a surplus in its foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by around 1.2 billion dollars.

The decrease in foreign trade is largely due to restrictive measures introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19, said NSO experts.

Mongolia traded with 141 economies across the world in the January-September period.