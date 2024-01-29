Open Menu

Mongolia's GDP Grows 6.8 Pct In 2023

Published January 29, 2024

Mongolia's GDP grew by 6.8 percent in 2023, which "is high growth not only in the region but also in the world," said Minister of Economy and Development Chimed Khurelbaatar on Monday, citing a preliminary estimate

The private sector and investors are the driving force of Mongolia's economy, said Khurelbaatar at the opening ceremony of the private sector investment forum co-organized by the ministry and the Asian Development Bank.

The landlocked country's economy grew 4.8 percent in 2022.

