Mongolia's Inflation Rate Reaches 8.1 Pct In November
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Mongolia's inflation rate, measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI), reached 8.1 percent in November, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the National Statistics Office (NSO).
This figure reflects a 0.5-percentage point decrease compared to the same period last year but a 1.1-percentage point increase from the previous month, the NSO said.
Mongolia has experienced significant fluctuations in its inflation rates in recent years.
Inflation peaked at 16.4 percent in July 2022, driven mainly by rising import costs, particularly for energy and food products.
Since then, inflation has declined steadily, thanks to a combination of factors such as increased foreign exchange reserves and the relative stability of the tugrik, the national Currency.
The Mongolian government has set a medium-term goal of stabilizing inflation rate at around 6 percent.
Officials emphasize that achieving this target is essential for ensuring sustainable economic growth and bolstering consumer confidence in the domestic market.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday5 minutes ago
-
Industrial production in Türkiye drops 3.1% in October25 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open35 minutes ago
-
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 20244 hours ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes engineers’ Crucial role in shaping nation’s progress16 hours ago
-
RTO seals two restaurants for issuing fake receipts/invoices16 hours ago
-
Ban decided on import of goods in commercial quantities17 hours ago
-
SECP register 3,024 new companies in November 2024, marking highest monthly number17 hours ago