Mongolia's Inflation Rate Reaches 8.1 Pct In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Mongolia's inflation rate, measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI), reached 8.1 percent in November, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the National Statistics Office (NSO).

This figure reflects a 0.5-percentage point decrease compared to the same period last year but a 1.1-percentage point increase from the previous month, the NSO said.

Mongolia has experienced significant fluctuations in its inflation rates in recent years.

Inflation peaked at 16.4 percent in July 2022, driven mainly by rising import costs, particularly for energy and food products.

Since then, inflation has declined steadily, thanks to a combination of factors such as increased foreign exchange reserves and the relative stability of the tugrik, the national Currency.

The Mongolian government has set a medium-term goal of stabilizing inflation rate at around 6 percent.

Officials emphasize that achieving this target is essential for ensuring sustainable economic growth and bolstering consumer confidence in the domestic market.

