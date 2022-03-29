Montenegrin Prime Minister Proposes Port Bar for Liquefied Gas Transportation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The port in the Montenegrin city of Bar can be used for the transportation of liquefied gas, Montenegro's Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said on Monday.

Krivokapic visited Bulgaria's Sofia, where he discussed with other heads of NATO member states of southeast Europe the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the energy crisis in Europe, including the construction of new strategic transport infrastructure.

"Every crisis is an opportunity, and we have great potential for the development of strategic infrastructure projects. The port of Bar can be used to transport liquefied gas, which could be a potential to further connect the region," Krivokapic was quoted as saying by his office.

He warned that the Ukrainian crisis "affects us the most in terms of basic foodstuffs."

Krivokapic also proposed to create a joint center to analyze and detect false information and propaganda using artificial intelligence.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.