UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Prime Minister Proposes Port Bar For Liquefied Gas Transportation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Montenegrin Prime Minister Proposes Port Bar for Liquefied Gas Transportation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The port in the Montenegrin city of Bar can be used for the transportation of liquefied gas, Montenegro's Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said on Monday.

Krivokapic visited Bulgaria's Sofia, where he discussed with other heads of NATO member states of southeast Europe the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the energy crisis in Europe, including the construction of new strategic transport infrastructure.

"Every crisis is an opportunity, and we have great potential for the development of strategic infrastructure projects. The port of Bar can be used to transport liquefied gas, which could be a potential to further connect the region," Krivokapic was quoted as saying by his office.

He warned that the Ukrainian crisis "affects us the most in terms of basic foodstuffs."

Krivokapic also proposed to create a joint center to analyze and detect false information and propaganda using artificial intelligence.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Sofia Luhansk Donetsk Bulgaria February Gas

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

1 hour ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

1 hour ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

1 hour ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>