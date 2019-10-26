UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) US government agencies receive more than $30 million a month from oil production in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"Given that the cost of one barrel of Syrian smuggled oil is $38, the monthly revenue of this 'private business' of US public services exceeds $30 million," Konashenkov said.

"For such a continuous financial flow, free from control and taxes of the United States, the Pentagon and Langley leadership will be ready to endlessly protect and defend oil wells in Syria from the mythical 'hidden cells of the Islamic State' [terror group, banned in Russia]," he stressed.

The military secretary added that the proceeds from the smuggling of Syrian oil were sent directly through brokers to the accounts of US private security firms and government security agencies.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said Friday that the US intended to take measures in the near future to strengthen its position in the Syrian region of Deir ez-Zor in order to prevent terrorists from accessing oil fields. According to the defense secretary, Washington is studying how to move forces in the region so that "to ensure the safety of oil fields."

