Monumental Pogacar Escapes To Tour Of Flanders Triumph

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Oudenaarde, Belgium, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Tadej Pogacar won the Tour of Flanders on Sunday with a searing solo attack in the final 20km on the 274km one-day race.

The Slovenian two-time Tour de France winner now has four Monuments (ultra-long one-day races) to his name after finishing 17sec ahead of last year's winner Mathieu van der Poel.

The 24-year-old is attempting the rare crossover of Grand Tour riders to try and win the epic one-day races known as Monuments.

Pogacar's soaring triumph makes him the first man since the great Eddy Merckx to win both the Tour de France and the Tour of Flanders (1969, 1975).

Pogacar has twice won the Tour of Lombardy, and has won one Liege-Bastogne, making this his fourth.

"It's a day I will never forget," said Pogacar who was handed a large portion of local speciality chips at the finish line.

"I almost cracked on the last climb but it was the only way to go," he said referring to his great rival Van der Poel being a stronger sprinter in a two-up finish.

"I feel I can retire after this win and be super proud and happy.

" Pogacar has two Monuments he needs to win to have collected all five.

"Milan-SanRemo looks like the hardest to go and get, and I might need to put on some weight to win (Paris) Roubaix," he said of the remaining two.

Van der Poel was at the heart of the frenetic opening period as the race rolled out of Bruges and this pace began to take its toll in the lush green Flemish plains on a cold day with low hanging grey skies.

And the Dutch one-day specialist never gave up even producing a last surge over the final kilometre before exchanging smiles, hugs and congratulations with Pogacar.

The race turned in a way on a mass fall of around 40 riders when Bahrain Victorious man Filip Maciejuk hit a pot hole whilst trying to get around the peloton on a verge of grass.

Wout van Aert picked up an injury while Pogacar and Ineos hope Tom Pidcock lost teammates as the culprit was thrown off the race.

Around 750,000 people showed up along the route to cheer the peloton on with shuttle buses and and extra trains for what is seen by many as seen an unofficial world championships.

