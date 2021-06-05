MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The decision by Moody's international ratings agency to affirm Russia's long-term rating means the Russian economy successfully overcame the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Moody's on Friday affirmed the Russian government's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, as well as its Prime-3 (P-3) domestic Currency other short-term rating. The outlook remained stable.

"The decision by Moody's to affirm Russia's long-term foreign currency credit rating at Baa3 with a stable outlook can be viewed as a consensus in the opinion of the Big Three rating agencies that the Russian economy has successfully overcome the negative consequences of the coronavirus crisis," Siluanov told reporters.