MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) International rating agency Moody's affirmed on Friday the long-term rating of Russia's energy giant Gazprom at Baa2 level, with a stable outloook.

"Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating and P-2 short-term issuer rating of Gazprom, ..

. one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies ... Today's affirmation of Gazprom's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics, including its leverage and cash flow metrics, will remain commensurate with its Baa2 rating on a sustainable basis," the agency said in a statement.