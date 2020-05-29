UrduPoint.com
Moody's Affirms Russia's Gazprom's Long-Term Baa2 Rating, Outlook Remains Stable

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

International rating agency Moody's affirmed on Friday the long-term rating of Russia's energy giant Gazprom at Baa2 level, with a stable outloook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) International rating agency Moody's affirmed on Friday the long-term rating of Russia's energy giant Gazprom at Baa2 level, with a stable outloook.

"Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating and P-2 short-term issuer rating of Gazprom, ..

. one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies ... Today's affirmation of Gazprom's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics, including its leverage and cash flow metrics, will remain commensurate with its Baa2 rating on a sustainable basis," the agency said in a statement.

