UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moody's Cuts Korea's 2020 Growth Outlook To 0.1 Pct On Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:09 PM

Moody's cuts Korea's 2020 growth outlook to 0.1 pct on virus

Moody's Investors Service trimmed its 2020 growth outlook for South Korea on Thursday to 0.1 percent from the previous 1.4 percent, citing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Moody's Investors Service trimmed its 2020 growth outlook for South Korea on Thursday to 0.1 percent from the previous 1.4 percent, citing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the global credit rater's second growth downgrade for Asia's fourth-largest economy in less than three weeks. On March 9, Moody's lowered its outlook to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.

In its latest outlook on the global economy, Moody's said Group of 20 (G-20) economies will undergo an unprecedented shock in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's joins other rating agencies revising down South Korea's economic growth outlook for this year.

S&P Global Ratings Services has cut its growth forecast to minus 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent, with Fitch Ratings Inc. lowering its forecast to 0.8 percent from 2.2 percent.

Late last month, the Bank of Korea slashed its growth outlook to 2.1 percent from an earlier 2.3 percent.

Moody's also revised down its 2021 growth forecast for South Korea to 2.5 percent from an earlier 2.6 percent.

Moody's, meanwhile, cut its 2020 growth outlook for the G-20 economies to minus 0.5 percent from a 2.6 percent estimate made in November last year. Its growth forecasts stand at 3.3 percent for China, minus 2 percent for the United States and minus 2.4 percent for Japan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Japan South Korea United States March November 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares link of her appearance in Ang ..

23 minutes ago

13 new coronavirus cases in West Bank, 86 total

25 minutes ago

40 facilities at doorsteps, PM's vision to maximiz ..

30 minutes ago

Turkey adds 687 MW of installed wind capacity in 2 ..

30 minutes ago

S.Korea to Deny Entry to Travelers Without Quarant ..

30 minutes ago

Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq militar ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.