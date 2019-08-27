UrduPoint.com
Moody's Downgrades Outlook For Global Investment Banks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:58 PM

Global ratings firm Moody's on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for global investment banks (GIBs) from positive to stable, citing the slowdown in global economic growth and lower or negative interest rates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Global ratings firm Moody's on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for global investment banks (GIBs) from positive to stable, citing the slowdown in global economic growth and lower or negative interest rates.

"The stable outlook for the global investment banks reflects our expectations that profitability for the GIBs may have peaked for this economic cycle," Ana Arsov, managing director at Moody's, said in a news release.

Moody's expects that these GIBs such as Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, HSBC and Deutsche Bank will come under great pressure over the next 12 to 18 months.

They will also witness low client activity due to global uncertainty, the ratings agency said.

According to Moody's research, slow economic growth and high levels of corporate debt could lead to higher costs for investment banks.

Furthermore, escalating trade and geopolitical tensions have increased the risk of a sharper slowdown, Moody's said.

The inversion of the 10-year and two-year US Treasury yields, which in the past has been a reliable indicator of an upcoming recession, is another risk for banks, the ratings firm said.

