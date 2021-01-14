Moody’s improves its rating for Pakistan’s banking sector as stable

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) The international credit rating agency Moody’s on Thursday improved its rating for Pakistan’s banking sector as stable.

Moody' Investors Service report said that the government’s credit profile is stable due to ongoing reforms and increasing policy effectiveness.

It said stable outlook for Pakistan's banking system reflects banks' solid funding and liquidity.

The report said deposit-based funding and good liquidity buffers also remain strengths, while the probability of government support in a crisis is high.