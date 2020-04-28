(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Moody's lowered the rating of Russian oil company Russneft from B1 to Caa1, the agency said Tuesday.

According to Moody's, the prognosis for the company's rating is negative.

The company's situation is aggravated by the sharp drop in oil prices and aggressive approach toward the liquidity management, the rating agency said.