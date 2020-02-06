(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said that robust funding and liquidity and close links with the sovereign underpin its stable outlook for the Pakistan banking system over the next 12-18 months.

"The sovereign credit profile has improved in recent months, benefiting the banks through their high exposure to government securities, which account for around 40% of their assets," says Constantinos Kypreos, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

A press statement issued by the rating agency said that in terms of operating environment, economic activity in Pakistan would also be supported by ongoing infrastructure projects and improvements in power generation and domestic security.

"Operating conditions for Pakistan banks, although gradually improving, remain difficult amid tight monetary conditions with the policy rate at 13.25% and large government borrowing needs crowding out funding for the private sector," adds Kypreos.

Stable customers deposits and high liquidity also remain key strengths, providing banks with ample low-cost funding. Capital levels will remain broadly stable.