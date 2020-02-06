UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moody's Predicts 'stable Outlook' For Pakistan Banking System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

Moody's predicts 'stable outlook' for Pakistan banking system

Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said that robust funding and liquidity and close links with the sovereign underpin its stable outlook for the Pakistan banking system over the next 12-18 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said that robust funding and liquidity and close links with the sovereign underpin its stable outlook for the Pakistan banking system over the next 12-18 months.

"The sovereign credit profile has improved in recent months, benefiting the banks through their high exposure to government securities, which account for around 40% of their assets," says Constantinos Kypreos, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

A press statement issued by the rating agency said that in terms of operating environment, economic activity in Pakistan would also be supported by ongoing infrastructure projects and improvements in power generation and domestic security.

"Operating conditions for Pakistan banks, although gradually improving, remain difficult amid tight monetary conditions with the policy rate at 13.25% and large government borrowing needs crowding out funding for the private sector," adds Kypreos.

Stable customers deposits and high liquidity also remain key strengths, providing banks with ample low-cost funding. Capital levels will remain broadly stable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars raise voice for Kashmiri people suff ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree forming Board of Dire ..

10 minutes ago

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

19 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Increased Gas Production by 7% in 201 ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in ..

13 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.