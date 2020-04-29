UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moody's Reduces Growth Forecasts For G20 Economies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:08 PM

Moody's reduces growth forecasts for G20 economies

Moody's on Tuesday projected all G20 economies will contract by 4% in 2020 amid coronavirus, deeper than its previous forecast as restrictions create high economic cost

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Moody's on Tuesday projected all G20 economies will contract by 4% in 2020 amid coronavirus, deeper than its previous forecast as restrictions create high economic cost.

The global rating agency expect G20 economies to pick up recovery next year and grow 4.8%.

The agency's previous forecast unveiled last month was minus 0.5% for 2020 and 3.5% for 2021.

Pointing to the rapid accumulation of economic costs of the coronavirus crisis amid the near shutdown of the global economy, Moody's foresaw G20 advanced economies as a group to shrink by 5.8% this year.

G20 advanced economies are projected to grow 4.2% next year, below pre-coronavirus levels.

"However, it will likely take around two years for the global economy to reach pre-coronavirus real GDP levels," it added.

The length of time and extent that countries lift restrictive measures and reopen their economies will determine the pace of the recovery, the report underlined.

The US economy will contract by 5.7% in 2020, followed by a rebound of 4.2% growth next year, the agency noted.

The eurozone is expected to shrink by 6.5% this year and expand by 4.7% in 2021.

Moody's forecast Chinese economy to grow 1.0% in 2020, followed by 7.1% growth in 2021, partially reflecting a revival in demand from its trading partners.

Turkish economy is foreseen to shrink by 5% this year and gain momentum next year, growing 3.5%.

Noting that the global integration within the world economy will likely shift driven by coronavirus, Moody's said: "For example, the coronavirus shock has created supply chain disruptions and could also fundamentally change consumption patterns, which could lead to a large-scale reorganization of economies over time."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Lead 2020 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fans invited to make their dream cricket pairs

9 seconds ago

Germans to wear masks in shops as pandemic's econo ..

2 minutes ago

Aircraft manufacturer KAI Q1 net jumps 87 pct on e ..

4 minutes ago

Federal budget in 1st week of June, to focus on mi ..

4 minutes ago

USC Ramazan relief package: Multan region sells ou ..

2 minutes ago

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invites fans to m ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.