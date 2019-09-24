UrduPoint.com
Moon Says Will Sign Deal Soon To Increase S. Korean LNG Imports From US

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

Moon Says Will Sign Deal Soon to Increase S. Korean LNG Imports From US

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in remarks that he and US President Donald Trump will sign an agreement this week to increase South Korea's imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the United States.

"During the course of my visit to New York, we will be signing the deal to increase the imports of LNG from America," Moon said on Monday.

Trump said that both leaders would be discussing trade, North Korea and the purchase of US military equipment during their bilateral meeting.

Moon and Trump are in New York attending high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

