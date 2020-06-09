UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has welcomed the conclusion of a contract between the country's Daewoo shipbuilder with Russia's Novatek for constructing two huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) barges, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Moon's office.

The agreement, worth 900 billion won ($748 million), was reached on Monday and stipulates that Daewoo will build two 360,000-cubic-meter (12.7 million cubic feet) barges for the Russian company, with their delivery being expected by the end of 2022.

According to the news agency, Moon said that the contract�was "good news" and reflected South Korea's top competitiveness in the LNG barge sector. The leader added that the deal was reached due to increased trust in South Korea's ship-producing technology after the country delivered 15 ice-breaking LNG carriers to Russia.

In addition, Moon noted that South Korea had won LNG barge orders from Russia for the first time, marking the revival of the Asian country's shipbuilding industry, the news agency reported.

