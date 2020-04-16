UrduPoint.com
More Americans Fear Catching COVID-19 Disease Than Worry Over Losing Jobs - Poll

More Americans Fear Catching COVID-19 Disease Than Worry Over Losing Jobs - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Fear of falling ill during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis exceeds concerns of the pandemic's impact on the US economy and more specifically on the Americans' own financial future, according to a Gallup Poll on Thursday.

"As the country endures an unprecedented shutdown of public life to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, more Americans are worried about contracting the illness (57 percent) than about experiencing severe financial problems from the disruption caused by it (48 percent). "While most of those who are worried about each of these possibilities... slightly more are 'very worried" about encountering financial hardship (17 percent) than getting the virus (12 percent)," a press release explaining the poll said.

The pattern of greater worry about getting COVID-19 than facing financial hardship is seen across many societal subgroups, albeit with variations, the release added.

For example, women, adults aged 18 to 34 and city residents are more likely than their counterparts - men, older adults and rural and suburban residents - to say they are worried about each possibility.

In addition, low-income adults (61 percent) are more likely than middle- (52 percent) and higher-income (42 percent) adults to say they are worried about experiencing financial hardship. They are also more concerned about contracting the illness.

However, there are no meaningful differences on these measures between whites and nonwhites or by educational level, according to the Gallup poll.

