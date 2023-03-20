(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) An increased number of Americans see the US as the world's leading economic power, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The nationwide poll, conducted February 1-23, found 44% of Americans held this view, an increase from 37% in 2021. At the same time, the poll saw a decrease from 50% to 42% of those who saw China as the leading economic power.

Democrats and independents were primarily behind the increased belief of US economic supremacy, showing an increase of 14 and 9 percentage points, respectively, from the 2021 survey. Republicans, on the other hand, remained constant, with 48% viewing China in the top place.

However, 50% of Republicans, more than Democrats (43%) and independents (41%), believe the US will be the leading economic power 20 years from now.