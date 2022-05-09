More Americans Worry About Paying Bills, Standard of Living as Inflation Soars - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The number of Americans worried about paying their monthly bills and maintaining their standard of living as inflation continues to rise has shot up by eight points to 40% from last year, the Gallup announced in a new poll on Monday.

"People's concern has increased the most about paying their monthly bills (up eight percentage points to 40%) and maintaining the standard of living they enjoy (up seven points to 52%)," the organization said.

Concern has also increased, by five points, on paying one's rent or mortgage (35%), making minimum payments on credit cards (22%) and having enough money for retirement (63%).

Meanwhile, there has been little change in the percentages of US adults worried about paying medical costs for normal healthcare (43%), paying medical costs for a serious health illness or accident (56%), or paying for a child's college education (36%).