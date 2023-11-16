Open Menu

More Chinese Cities Record Falling Home Prices In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

More Chinese cities record falling home prices in October

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) More Chinese cities reported falling home prices in October, official data showed Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said 56 of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month drops in new home prices, up from 54 in September, while 67 registered price declines for second-hand homes, compared to 65 in the previous month.

In the four first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, prices of new homes, while unchanged in September, edged down last month, and that of resold homes turned to drops from marginal increases.

Home prices in 31 second-tier cities and 35 third-tier cities in general also went down in October from a month earlier.

On a year-on-year basis, prices of new and resold homes witnessed mixed performances in Chinese cities.

The number of cities that saw drops in new home prices was up from 45 to 47 in October, and those with lower prices for second-hand homes remained flat at 67.

China's property sector is still in the process of adjustment during a transformation, with continued drops in both investment and sales.

But signs of improvement are also visible as the government has rolled out an array of supportive measures for the housing market, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua said.

Favorable policies unveiled in recent months included lower interest rates on existing mortgages for first-home loans and easing mortgage rules.

Given China's urbanization potential and sufficient housing demand, a new property development model will gradually take shape and the property market will see stable, sound and high-quality development in the future, Liu said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Guangzhou Beijing Shanghai Price September October Market From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

14 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

14 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

14 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

14 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

14 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

14 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business