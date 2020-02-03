More gems institutes required to establish in KP: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Qaiser Khan Daudzai on Monday emphasized for establishing more Gems and Gemological institutes in Khyber Paktunkwa (KPK) to enhance the capacity of gems industry's worker.

While drew the attention of the Federal and KPK Provincial government about the abundant natural resources of gems stones in KPK, he said that this sector had been neglected for the last several years, said a press release issued by FPCCI here.

Qaiser Khan Daudzai further said that due to inadequate facilities of laboratories for cutting and polishing of the raw and semi-precious stones, our traders are deprived to get the actual price of the gems.

He added that local traders were selling raw stones to Thailand, Sri Lanka, Western European countries, East Asian countries and USA who further sell it after cutting and polishing the raw stones and getting their real market prices in international markets.

� �The Vice President FPCCI further said that gems and gemological Institute of Pakistan was established in 2001 with the collaboration of government and it worked under the patronage of All Pakistan Commercial Exporter Association (APCEA) up to 2009.

He pointed out that the government had taken over GGIP in 2009 and thereafter it started to lose its effectiveness.

�Qaiser Khan Daudzai said that GGIP was the important national asset and need of the people of KPK.

He urged the government to handover GGIP to APCEA through provincial government for its better out-put for the benefit of Gems sector of KPK.

He further suggested to establish more gems and gemological Institutes in Gilgit and Swat to facilitate the people of KPK to get trained and to produce value addition in the raw stones adding it would not only increase the employment in KPK but also increase the country's exports.