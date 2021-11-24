UrduPoint.com

More Rigs, Not Single Release From Oil Reserve To Affect Long-Term Prices - Ex-US Official

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

More Rigs, Not Single Release From Oil Reserve to Affect Long-Term Prices - Ex-US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A one time release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) will not have an effect on long-term oil prices, but increasing the number of oil rigs will, Branko Terzic, a former commissioner at the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR in concert with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, to stem surging oil prices.

"A one time release does not affect long-term prices, which are based on balancing long-term supply and long-term demand," Terzic said. "For example, increases in the number of US drilling rigs would factor into long-term price estimates since wells supply oil for years.

"

Asked how he sees the potential change in oil prices in the upcoming weeks and months, Terzic said the oil price "should increase per design of OPEC plus Russia's future production agreements" if the global economy continues to grow at the current rate.

The national average gas price dropped slightly on Tuesday from $3.409 to $3.403 per gallon, while the total monthly decrease reached almost 40 cents, according to the American automobile Association. However, prices increased by more than $1 as compared to 2020.

Prices at the pump have increased sharply over the past year under the Biden administration's policy to gradually get away from fossil fuels and seek alternative sources of energy and have hit highs above $4.70 per gallon in California on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia China Oil Price United Kingdom Japan South Korea Gas 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

39 minutes ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

11 minutes ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

39 minutes ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

11 minutes ago
 French Human Rights Police Arrest 13 Members of Fa ..

French Human Rights Police Arrest 13 Members of Far-Right Group - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.