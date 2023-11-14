More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pakistan: PU VC

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that more steps are needed for the promotion of Islamic banking in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that more steps are needed for the promotion of Islamic banking in the country.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day research week organized by Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce here on Tuesday. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Baba Gurunanak University Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, General Manager National Bank of Pakistan Hasan Raza Khan, Muhammad Mustafa Mahmood from Saudi Arabia, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, delegates from Pakistan and other countries, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that a graduate of Healy College of Commerce can easily make his place in the market. He said that holding such events helps in making ideas into reality. He congratulated the organizers for organizing an excellent event and hoped that it would help promote business in the country in accordance with Islamic principles.

Dr Muhammad Afzal said that increase in the number of students in Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce every year shows that the teachers are hardworking and competent.

Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan said that there is a need to promote research that benefits the society. He said that research work should not be done only for increasing the quantity but for practical benefit in business. He said that it is possible to improve the economic situation of the country through research based on solving the problems faced by industry and business. Hasan Raza Khan said that the National Bank of Pakistan is working in the right direction, the results of which will be revealed soon.

Muhammad Mustafa Mahmood said, "We have to work together to move forward, for that education is the best source." He said that exchange of student delegations will promote international relations.

Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed said that the students of Punjab University HCC are given skills along with education. He said, "Our teachers are serving in other countries including Turkiye and Cyprus." He said that a three-day research week is being organized for the first time under the auspices of HCC in which two international conferences, thesis competitions, seminars and other research activities will be held.