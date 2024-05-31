Open Menu

More Than 30 Pct Of Vietnamese Consumers Interested In EVs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

More than 30 pct of Vietnamese consumers interested in EVs

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) More than 30 percent of Vietnamese consumers are interested in purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) thanks to reduced operating costs, climate change concerns and personal health benefits, Vietnam news Agency reported Friday, citing Deloitte's global automotive consumer study.

Driving experience is an important factor in consumers' interest in EVs, said the report.

About 49 percent of Vietnamese people in the study still favor petrol and diesel, an increase of around 1 percent compared to last year.

Nearly half of EV owners in Vietnam (48 percent) rely primarily on charging at home.

However, a significant proportion (20 percent) now regularly charge at their workplace, which is the highest rate among the surveyed countries, the study highlighted.

It also found out that the three biggest issues that Vietnamese users are concerned with are travel distance, battery charging time and knowledge about EVs.

The Vietnam automobile Manufacturers Association forecast that the number of EVs in Vietnam will reach 1 million units by 2028 and 3.5 million by 2040.

The market share of electric cars in Vietnam will reach 15 percent by 2024, ranking second in Southeast Asia.

