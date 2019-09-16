UrduPoint.com
More Than 40 Palestinians Wounded In Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

More Than 40 Palestinians Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Forces - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Over 40 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli military in al-Eizariya, a city in the West Bank, days ahead of the Israeli parliamentary vote, Palestinian Red Crescent spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik.

"Today, 46 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army," Erab Fuqaha said on Saturday.

A six-year-old girl received a head injury from a "gas bomb," according to the spokeswoman.

On Friday, 30 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, according to local medics.

During his campaign, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to annex the eastern portion of the West Bank if he wins in the upcoming parliamentary election, planned for September 17.

Israel, which refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, has been constructing settlements in the West Bank despite objections from the United Nations.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed that Netanyahu's plans to annex the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea raise serious concerns because, if implemented, the annexation would be a serious violation of international law and would undermine any potential peace talks with the Palestinians.

