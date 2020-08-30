MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Over 50 percent of the Lebanese population is at risk of facing a food crisis by the end of 2020 in the aftermath of a deadly blast in the Beirut port, a sharp devaluation of the country's Currency and coronavirus-related restrictions, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said on Sunday.

"More than half of the country's population is at risk of failing to access their basic food needs by the year's end," the ESCWA said in a press release.

According to the UN agency, the dire situation in Lebanon, which heavily relies on food imports, is a consequence of the major explosion in the port of Beirut, the country's main logistical point for entry of all goods, on August 4, which killed 190 people and injured over 6,500 more.

Other issues that could lead to a food crisis include depreciation of the Lebanese pound by 78 percent and the coronavirus containment measures.

"Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis, such as intensifying food price monitoring, ensuring ceiling shelf price and encouraging direct sales from local producers to consumers," ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti said, as quoted by the agency.

Dashti also called on the Lebanese authorities to rebuild silos at the Beirut port as the country's major grain storage, support agricultural trade and ensure the supply of essential medicines to the vulnerable population.