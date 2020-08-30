UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Half Of Lebanon's Population May Face Food Shortages - UN Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

More Than Half of Lebanon's Population May Face Food Shortages - UN Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Over 50 percent of the Lebanese population is at risk of facing a food crisis by the end of 2020 in the aftermath of a deadly blast in the Beirut port, a sharp devaluation of the country's Currency and coronavirus-related restrictions, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said on Sunday.

"More than half of the country's population is at risk of failing to access their basic food needs by the year's end," the ESCWA said in a press release.

According to the UN agency, the dire situation in Lebanon, which heavily relies on food imports, is a consequence of the major explosion in the port of Beirut, the country's main logistical point for entry of all goods, on August 4, which killed 190 people and injured over 6,500 more.

Other issues that could lead to a food crisis include depreciation of the Lebanese pound by 78 percent and the coronavirus containment measures.

"Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis, such as intensifying food price monitoring, ensuring ceiling shelf price and encouraging direct sales from local producers to consumers," ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti said, as quoted by the agency.

Dashti also called on the Lebanese authorities to rebuild silos at the Beirut port as the country's major grain storage, support agricultural trade and ensure the supply of essential medicines to the vulnerable population.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Beirut Lead Price Lebanon August Sunday 2020 All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change visits Al Ain Farms, te ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

59 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

1 hour ago

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

2 hours ago

IACAD announces resumption of prayers in mosques i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.