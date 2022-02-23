UrduPoint.com

More Than Two-Thirds Of US Voters Support Federal Gasoline Tax Holiday - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

More Than Two-Thirds of US Voters Support Federal Gasoline Tax Holiday - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Around 70% of US voters favor temporarily suspending the Federal tax on gasoline to the end of this year in order to combat inflation and stimulate the economy, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"As gas prices continue to ratchet up, the White House and Democratic lawmakers are weighing a suspension of the federal gas tax," the polling company said. "New Morning Consult/Politico data found that the proposal is a very popular one, with nearly 7 in 10 registered voters saying they would support a temporary break."

Some 68% of voters said they supported the gas tax suspension or holiday until the end of this year with 42% approving it "strongly" and only 16% of voters opposed the idea, Morning Consult said.

"(A) gas tax holiday is backed by majorities in both parties: 74 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of Republicans, as well as 62 percent of independent voters," the pollster said.

Current federal taxation on gasoline runs at 18.4 cents per gallon. The proposed federal gas tax suspension, which would last through January 1, 2023, was introduced by six Senate Democrats, four of whom are facing re-election in the midterm cognressional elections in November, the report noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate White House Company January November Democrats Gas

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

16 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

30 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

53 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>