More Than Two-Thirds of US Voters Support Federal Gasoline Tax Holiday - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Around 70% of US voters favor temporarily suspending the Federal tax on gasoline to the end of this year in order to combat inflation and stimulate the economy, a new Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"As gas prices continue to ratchet up, the White House and Democratic lawmakers are weighing a suspension of the federal gas tax," the polling company said. "New Morning Consult/Politico data found that the proposal is a very popular one, with nearly 7 in 10 registered voters saying they would support a temporary break."

Some 68% of voters said they supported the gas tax suspension or holiday until the end of this year with 42% approving it "strongly" and only 16% of voters opposed the idea, Morning Consult said.

"(A) gas tax holiday is backed by majorities in both parties: 74 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of Republicans, as well as 62 percent of independent voters," the pollster said.

Current federal taxation on gasoline runs at 18.4 cents per gallon. The proposed federal gas tax suspension, which would last through January 1, 2023, was introduced by six Senate Democrats, four of whom are facing re-election in the midterm cognressional elections in November, the report noted.