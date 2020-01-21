UrduPoint.com
More US Voters Like Trump's Economy Despite Unchanged Job Performance Grades - Poll

Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:42 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US voters school-house grades of President Donald Trump - "A" through "F" - show the president gaining some credit for jobs and the overall economy in the past two years, while ratings on overall job performance show little change, according to a Morning Consult poll commissioned by Politico on Tuesday.

"Despite the stagnation in views on general performance, voters are grading Trump more favorably on jobs and the economy, two issues viewed as key to his electoral success since they're usually top of mind for voters," a Morning Consult press release summarizing the poll said.

Since 2018, the share of voters who give Trump an "A" on his handling of jobs increased 9 points, to 33 percent, and 32 percent gave him the highest mark to date for his handling of the economy, up 7 points over the same time frame, the release said.

However, the latest poll found 43 percent of voters approve of Trump's job performance, compared with 44 percent in 2018, while 54 percent disapprove, compared with 51 percent a year into his presidency.

Although economic issues typically drive US presidential elections as the top voter priority, a number of recent polls show other issues eclipsing the economy as the Primary factor driving voter choices at in early 2020.

Trump is seeking a second term in this coming November's presidential election.

