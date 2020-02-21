Morgan Stanley to acquire broker E*Trade for $13 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):US investment bank Morgan Stanley announced Thursday it will acquire the brokerage E*Trade in a deal valued at $13 billion.

This will be the largest acquisition by an American bank since the financial crisis of a decade ago. It comes as online brokers are competing fiercely for new customers.