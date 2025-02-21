Moroccan Ambassador Visits SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq, along with Senior Vice President Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Vice President Omar Khalid warmly welcomed Ambassador of the Republic of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune at the Chamber, here on Friday.
A detailed discussion was held on strengthening bilateral trade relations, enhancing business collaborations, and exploring new opportunities for investment and trade between Sialkot and Morocco.
The ambassador appreciated the efforts of the SCCI in promoting international trade and expressed his willingness to facilitate stronger business ties between Moroccan and Pakistani enterprises.
He also emphasized the importance of joint ventures and exchange programs to foster economic growth.
