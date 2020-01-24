UrduPoint.com
Morocco Receives 100 Mln USD Loan For Transport Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Thursday granted Morocco 100 million U.S. dollars for building transport infrastructure, including two tramway lines in Casablanca, Morocco's economic hub

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):The International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Thursday granted Morocco 100 million U.S. dollars for building transport infrastructure, including two tramway lines in Casablanca, Morocco's economic hub.

The loan will contribute to the construction of the third and fourth tramway lines in Casablanca as well as building rural roads in the region of Casablanca-Settat, according to a statement by the region's administration.

The loan agreement was signed by the president of the Casablanca-Settat region Mustapha Bakkoury and IFC Vice President for the Middle East and Africa region Sergio Pimonta.

Earlier this month the World Bank had offered Morocco a loan of 275 million U.S. dollars to support the country's disaster management.

