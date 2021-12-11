UrduPoint.com

Morocco's Economy Expected To Grow 6.3 Pct In 2021

Morocco's economy is expected to grow 6.3 percent in 2021, one of the highest rates in the Middle East and North Africa region, Roberto Cardarelli, International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief to Morocco said on Friday

"Thanks to a very successful vaccination campaign and the prompt response of the authorities, the health crisis has been placed under control and the Moroccan economy is rebounding," Cardarelli said in a statement.

The economic recovery in Morocco is expected to continue over the next few years, and its growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) is projected at around 3 percent in 2022, it added.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that the fiscal policy stance in Morocco has remained expansionary, with the acceleration of current spending (driven by higher public sector wage bills and social contributions) more than offsetting the increase in tax revenues in line with the economic recovery.

The IMF mission has urged Moroccan authorities to rationalize and optimize public spending, and to implement changes to the tax system.

