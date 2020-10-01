UrduPoint.com
Morocco's Economy Shrinks 14.9 Pct In Q2 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:43 PM

Morocco's economy shrinks 14.9 pct in Q2 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Morocco's economy contracted by 14.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a 0.1-percent growth in the first quarter, the state planning agency said Thursda

RABAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Morocco's economy contracted by 14.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a 0.1-percent growth in the first quarter, the state planning agency said Thursday.

Hit by a three-month-long COVID-19 lock-down, this poor performance is expected to continue into the third quarter as the pandemic is still spreading with a daily average of 2,000 new cases in Morocco.

Non-agricultural activities and agricultural sector shrank by 15.5 percent and 6.9 percent respectively, said the Higher Planning Commission (HCP).

The value added of the secondary sector registered a sharp decline of 17.3 percent in growth in the second quarter, while the tertiary sector recorded a decline of 14.9 percent, HCP added.

Morocco's central bank has expected the North African country's GDP to contract by 6.3 percent in 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Morocco announced on Thursday 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the country since March 2 to 123,653.

