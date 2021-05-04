UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco's Trade Deficit Narrows By 11.2 Pct In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 11.2 pct in Q1

Morocco's trade deficit narrowed in the first quarter of 2021 by 11.2 percent year on year to over 5.05 billion U.S. dollars, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday

RABAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Morocco's trade deficit narrowed in the first quarter of 2021 by 11.2 percent year on year to over 5.05 billion U.S. dollars, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

According to its report, Morocco's imports increased by 2.6 percent to 13.

75 billion Dollars in the first three months this year, while exports surged by 12.7 percent to 8.7 billion dollars.

The rise in imports is due to hikes in raw materials of 11.6 percent and equipment of 9 percent, it said.

The increase in exports was pushed by hikes of 21.7 percent in phosphate, 12.7 percent in textile products and 38 percent in car industry products, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Car Morocco Textile Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PSL franchises approaches PCB to shift remaining m ..

24 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh's letter to CS, IGP to protect ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 1,686 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Rs 2.99 bln being spent on 421 development schemes ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to help flood & rain affected fa ..

5 minutes ago

Minor girl's appeal on social media brings possess ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.